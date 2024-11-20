Man driving with baby inside vehicle shot to death on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 35-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday morning while driving with a baby inside his vehicle in Chicago's Heart of Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

According to authorities, the man was driving northbound at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Oakley Street when an unknown vehicle approached and an occupant inside opened fire.

The driver of the vehicle was struck multiple times in the head and body, leading him to strike two unoccupied parked cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The baby, a 6-month-old boy, was grazed to the right cheek and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene southbound on Oakley Street, and no one was in custody.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Four detectives. There was no further information available.