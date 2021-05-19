Man Dragged Northwestern Student to Ground, Tried to Sexually Assault Her: Police

Police in suburban Evanston say they have arrested a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a Northwestern University student early Tuesday morning before being stopped by a group of eyewitnesses.

According to authorities, Devonte Huggins, 20, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in suburban Glencoe. He faces one felony count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated battery in connection with the incident.

Authorities say that the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was walking in the area of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when the man grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground, and attempted to remove her pants.

A group of people who witnessed the attack intervened, stopping the man and forcing him to flee on foot.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the attack, according to authorities.

Video surveillance in the area captured the suspect’s image, with authorities saying that he was wearing a red, white and black coat with the word “Gucci” on the front of it.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Glencoe police responded to a well-being check for a man in the area of Dundee and Forestway. The officers determined that the man matched the description of the suspect in the attempted assault in Evanston, and said that he was also wearing the “Gucci” coat that had been spotted on surveillance footage during the attack.

Huggins was taken into custody and was transported to the Evanston Police Department. He now faces a $200,000 bond in connection with the case, and will be back in court next week.