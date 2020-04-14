Chicago Police

Man, Dog Shot and Killed in Little Village Tuesday, Police Say

A man and a dog were shot to death in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man, whose age is estimated between 20 and 25, was walking a dog in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue at approximately 3:32 p.m. when an unidentified individual fired shots at both.

The man was shot multiple times, and was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The dog died at the scene, according to authorities.

Area Central Detectives are investigating the shooting, and no one is in custody.

