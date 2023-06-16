A man mysteriously disappeared after seeing a performance at a popular Chicago music venue and now his loved ones are pleading for his safe return. Plus, changes are coming to a suburban mall, Illinois now has a new richest resident, and the Chicago Bears stadium saga took yet another turn.
- A 26-year-old has been missing since he saw a show at Chicago's Salt Shed earlier this week. Noah Enos hasn't been heard from or seen in several days. He was last seen at a King Gizzard concert with a coworker, but his phone died just as he was leaving. His girlfriend said Noah’s coworker told her the two got separated as the show was ending. Family and friends have been posting his pictures and sharing the missing person flyer on social media to find him. “They did review some of the footage and they saw him and his coworker walking around the venue at about 9:30 p.m.," his girlfriend Nicole Wijs said. "They said the show ended at 10 p.m. so there’s a 30 minute gap that they’re looking into to see maybe where he would have gone into the venue.”
- Been to Westfield Old Orchard Mall lately? It might look different than how you once remember. The mall has seen a number of new stores and restaurants, in addition to some closures, but they're also planning some big renovations. Late last year, the mall announced it would soon be home to residences, health and wellness amenities, an outdoor plaza and more. Here's a look at some new renderings of what the future of the mall could look like.
- Illinois has a new richest person for the first time in several years. According to Forbes' new list, the most wealthy individual in Illinois is Lukas Walton, a Walmart heir and grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, with a net worth of $23.3 billion. Previously, Ken Griffin held the title but he has since left the state and is now named the richest person in Florida.
- Several suburbs are vying for the Chicago Bears' new stadium -- we're talking Naperville, Waukegan, even maybe still Chicago but now the team has started demolishing Arlington Park, which led to more questions. The team says this still does not mean they will be developing the property, however. Our friends at NBC Sports Chicago are keeping a very close eye on all the developments so we'll be the first to bring you updates as they come.
- And there were plenty of other headlines you might have missed this week: McDonald's new Grimace birthday shake and happy meal is making waves on social media. A couple of our producers gave the drink a try and here's how they reacted. Speaking of McDonald's, the fan favorite Squishmallows will soon be coming to a Happy Meal near you. Illinois will be the first state in the nation to ban book bans as the governor signed a new law, Mark Wahlberg was spotted bartending in Chicago last weekend, another store has announced its closing on the Mag Mile, but Rainbow Cone is now opening up a new shop with Gino's East there as well, and a city restaurant is dishing out a new menu -- but it's only for your dog.
