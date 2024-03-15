Man disappeared after arriving at O'Hare Airport on flight from Boston: Chicago police

Chicago police are searching for a 23-year-old man who arrived at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday and hasn't been seen since, according to authorities.

Jacob Moore is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Moore, who is considered an endangered missing person, was last seen at O'Hare's Terminal 3 at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Moore had arrived at O'Hare on a flight from Boston, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and purple AND1 sweatshirt, full-length khaki pants and black sneakers. He was also carrying a blue or black duffle bag at the time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact Area Five Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-6554.