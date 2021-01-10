river grove

Man Dies in River Grove Apartment Fire, Authorities Say

A man was found dead Friday in a River Grove apartment fire that displaced more than two dozen people in the western suburb.

Firefighters were called at 11 p.m. to 3045 Paris Ave. and found a heavy blaze coming from the third floor, River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said in a statement.

The man was found dead on the third floor, where the fire was blowing out the window, Flynn said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Twenty-six tenants were displaced, and 15 other fire departments assisted, Flynn said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

