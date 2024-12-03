Man dies days after being shot in Lincoln Park altercation

A 34-year-old man who was shot last week in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood has died.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, 34-year-old Alexander Nesteruk was pronounced dead Tuesday, six days after he was shot in the 2400 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 27.

Police say the man approached a group of individuals just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Clark and Fullerton, and an altercation ensued.

During that confrontation, Nesteruk was shot once in the chest, with the alleged shooter fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

An investigation into circumstances of the shooting remains underway, with no further details on the alleged shooter or what happened in the lead-up to the shooting yet available.