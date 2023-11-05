Man dies, another injured after Englewood shooting

Chicago police are investigating after one man was killed and another injured in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported in the 7400 block of South Stewart at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

The two victims in the case were standing on a sidewalk when an unidentified man fired shots, striking both men.

One of the men was shot in the head, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A second victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the right leg, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.