Man dies, another injured after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near East Chicago

A 73-year-old man died Friday afternoon after his boat capsized in Lake Michigan near East Chicago, Indiana, officials said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of an overturned boat near the East Chicago steel mill in Lake Michigan.

Authorities said there were two men inside the boat, with one man making it back to shore before being taken to an area hospital. The body of another person, a 73-year-old man, was later found and is in the process of being recovered.

Officials believe the two men were fishing when high winds and waves caused the boat to capsize in a hazardous situation for small watercraft.

According to authorities, a Good Samaritan in another boat helped to pull the survivor back to the shore.

The incident is under investigation and no further information was available.