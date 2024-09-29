Man dies after vehicle plunges into suburban Richton Park pond

A man has died after his vehicle plunged into a pond in suburban Richton Park on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Richton Park Fire Department, firefighters were called to a pond near the 22800 block of Richton Square Road on Saturday for reports of a vehicle in the water.

Dive teams were able to locate a 64-year-old man inside the vehicle, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to officials.

Two firefighters and a police officer were also sent to area hospitals for observation, according to officials.

While there was no official cause of the incident released, officials did warn the public to take precautions while driving on slick roads, and to be “mindful of all surroundings” when traveling.

No further information was immediately available.