Richton Park

Man dies after vehicle plunges into suburban Richton Park pond

Two firefighters and a police officer were also hospitalized as a precaution

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A man has died after his vehicle plunged into a pond in suburban Richton Park on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Richton Park Fire Department, firefighters were called to a pond near the 22800 block of Richton Square Road on Saturday for reports of a vehicle in the water.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Dive teams were able to locate a 64-year-old man inside the vehicle, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to officials.

Two firefighters and a police officer were also sent to area hospitals for observation, according to officials.

While there was no official cause of the incident released, officials did warn the public to take precautions while driving on slick roads, and to be “mindful of all surroundings” when traveling.

No further information was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Richton Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us