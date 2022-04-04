Man Dies After Train Hits Pickup Truck at Wilmington Township Crossing

Police in suburban Will County say that a 64-year-old Coal City man is dead after his truck was truck by a freight train on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, Will County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene near Murphy and Cooper Roads in Wilmington Township at approximately 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say that a northbound BNSF freight train struck the pickup truck, which was heading westbound when it was hit.

The truck was pushed more than 150 feet down the tracks, coming to rest upside down.

Police say that the man was ejected from the truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that the man may have been stuck in a gravel area on the north side of the railroad crossing when his truck was hit. The Will County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is working through the scene to try to determine what caused the crash.

The crossing signal, signal bells and crossing gates were all operational after the crash occurred, authorities said.