Man Dies After Ingesting Chloroquine in Attempt to Prevent Virus

The man and his wife thought the ingredient, used to treat sick fish, could prevent the disease

Gerard Julien/AFP via Getty Images

An Arizona man has died after ingesting chloroquine phosphate — believing it would protect him from becoming infected with the coronavirus. The man's wife also ingested the substance and is under critical care.

The man's wife told NBC News she'd watched televised briefings during which President Donald Trump talked about the potential benefits of chloroquine. Even though no drugs are approved to prevent or treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, some early research suggests it may be useful as a therapy.

However, the toxic ingredient the couple consumed was not the medication form of chloroquine, known as hydroxychloroquine, but chloroquine phosphate, an ingredient listed on a parasite treatment for their pet fish.

The couple — both in their 60s and potentially at higher risk for complications of the virus — mixed a small amount of the substance with a liquid and drank it as a way to prevent the coronavirus. The wife says they became sick within minutes, and her husband died shorty after they arrived at the hospital.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

