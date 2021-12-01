Man Dies After Falling From Stairs at Chicago Train Station

A man died Wednesday after he fell from a stairway at a Chicago Transit Authority train station and plunged to the street below, police said.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, toppled over a stairway railing and fell about 30 feet Tuesday night from the CTA Blue Line platform in the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, some four hours after his fall, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not yet identified the man.

Officials said the man was possibly intoxicated at the time of his fatal fall on the city's northwest side.