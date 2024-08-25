Man dies after dog attack in Austin apartment, Chicago police say

Chicago police were investigating after a man died following a dog mauling Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Chicago Police Department were called to an apartment in the 5500 block of West Quincy near Lotus Avenue. A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive in the vestibule of a two-flat apartment building, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined the victim sustained several dog bites, and several dogs were located inside an apartment, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday identified the victim as Keshon Bullock.

His cause of death was ruled as a dog mauling, and the manner was said to be an accident.