Man Dies After Crashing Into Niles Police Department

A 22-year-old man died Wednesday after crashing into a police department parking garage in suburban Niles.

Just after midnight, a 2010 Hyundai sedan was speeding southbound on Waukegan Road towards Milwaukee Avenue, when it was unable to make the slight left turn onto Milwaukee Avenue and struck the curb, Niles police said.

The car then struck a telephone police, fencing around the Niles police department, then the underground exit garage door of the police department campus before coming to a rest inside the underground garage, police said.

The single passenger of the car, the 22-year-old man of Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Prior to the crash, there were several reports to the Morton Grove police department of a vehicle speeding and disregarding traffic signals.

Milwaukee Avenue was shut down in both directions due to the crash and a power outage, police said.

Niles police department’s Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.