CTA

Man Dies After Being Struck by Red Line Train at Addison

Police investigation found the man lost his balance once he got to the platform and fell by accident

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

A man died Sunday after losing his balance and being hit by a Red Line train Saturday afternoon.

The man, 28, was intoxicated when he hopped a gate about 4:45 p.m. at the Addison station, 940 W. Addison St., Chicago police said.

Though preliminary information suggested he purposely jumped onto the tracks, a subsequent investigation found he lost his balance once he got to the platform and fell by accident, according to police.

Local

real id 16 mins ago

Here’s What You Need to Get Your ‘Real ID’ in Illinois

NOAH's Event Venue 2 hours ago

Suburban Couple Out $10K After Wedding Venue Abruptly Closes

The man, identified as Thomas R. Harrs, was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead about nine hours later, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday said he died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The Chicago Transit Authority suspended Red Line service between the Belmont and Howard stations until about 6:20 p.m.

This article tagged under:

CTAWrigleyvilleAddison Red Line
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us