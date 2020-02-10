Man Dies After Being Struck by Red Line Train at Addison

A man died Sunday after losing his balance and being hit by a Red Line train Saturday afternoon.

The man, 28, was intoxicated when he hopped a gate about 4:45 p.m. at the Addison station, 940 W. Addison St., Chicago police said.

Though preliminary information suggested he purposely jumped onto the tracks, a subsequent investigation found he lost his balance once he got to the platform and fell by accident, according to police.

The man, identified as Thomas R. Harrs, was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead about nine hours later, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday said he died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The Chicago Transit Authority suspended Red Line service between the Belmont and Howard stations until about 6:20 p.m.