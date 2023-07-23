Man dies after being shot, flipping car in Little Village

Chicago police say that a man has died after he was shot in the head and flipped a vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 3000 block of West 21st Street at approximately 1:25 a.m.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the man inside of a vehicle that had flipped over at the location.

The 29-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No suspects are in custody, and authorities are continuing to investigate.