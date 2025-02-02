Chicago police were investigating after a man died from gunshot injuries sustained in a fight in the Beverly neighborhood on the city's Far South Side, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at around 6 a.m. on Sunday inside a home in the 10600 block of South Walden Parkway near West 105th Street. According to police, a male suspect produced a gun and fired shots following a verbal altercation with a 20-year-old man. The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Area Two detectives were conducting an investigation.
