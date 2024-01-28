Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree in Englewood

A man has died after he was shot and crashed into a tree in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, officers were dispatched to reports of a car crash in the 6900 block of South Parnell just after midnight Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat that had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the attack.