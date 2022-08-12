Lake Michigan

Man Dies After Being Rescued From Lake Michigan Near Grant Park

A man died Thursday night shortly after he was rescued from Lake Michigan near Grant Park.

Carnell Williams, 45, was pulled from Lake Michigan about 7:15 p.m. near the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died about 8:40 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy is pending. Detectives are investigating the death, pending the autopsy, police said.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning Thursday evening for up to 6-foot waves and hazardous currents, posing dangerous swimming conditions in Illinois and Indiana. The warning remains in effect until Friday afternoon.

