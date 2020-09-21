Monroe Harbor

Man Dies After Being Pulled from Monroe Harbor: Police

A 24-year-old man died after he was pulled from the water Monday near Monroe Harbor.

By Sun-Times Media

Two witnesses told investigators he jumped into the water about 9:15 p.m., Chicago police said. The man was rescued by Chicago police’s marine unit and the Chicago fire department.

He was taken to northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Area One detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Monroe HarborChicago Policemedical examinermarine rescue
