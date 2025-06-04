Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan, Chicago police say

A 28-year-old man has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the man was pulled from the water in the 3900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, just south of Margaret T. Burroughs Beach, on Wednesday afternoon.

Life-saving measures were immediately initiated and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was available on the circumstances of the drowning, and Area One detectives are investigating.