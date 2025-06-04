Hyde Park

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan, Chicago police say

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 28-year-old man has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the man was pulled from the water in the 3900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, just south of Margaret T. Burroughs Beach, on Wednesday afternoon.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Life-saving measures were immediately initiated and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was available on the circumstances of the drowning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Hyde Park
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us