Man Dies After Being Ejected From Rideshare Vehicle in DuSable Lake Shore Drive Crash

A 46-year-old passenger in a rideshare vehicle was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The man was in a vehicle travelling southbound along the roadway in Gold Coast at approximately 12:29 a.m. when a person driving a red sedan struck the rear of the SUV.

Police say the impact caused the SUV to flip onto its side, and the man was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police. The two drivers in the incident did not suffer injuries, authorities said.

The crash is being investigated by CPD’s Major Accidents Unit, and it’s unknown whether citations will be issued in the case.

