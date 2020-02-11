Man Dies After Being Attacked by Family’s Pit Bull in Plainfield

A 25-year-old man has died from dog bites following a weekend pit bull attack that injured four of the dog’s owners and prompted police to kill the dog inside their home in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Devin J. White, of Plainfield, died Monday from severe dog bites to his arms, Plainfield police said in a statement.

He had been transferred to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood following the Feb. 8 attack in the second-story of a home in the 22900 block of Judith Drive, police said.

Police said they responded to reports of an “unprovoked” dog bite in the home about 9:15 p.m., and found the pit bull acting in an “aggressive manner” inside the home.

Officers struggled to control the dog, according to police, who said the “dog was immediately euthanized.”

A 25-year-old woman and two men, 52 and 19, were treated for minor injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Plainfield police Department and Will County Animal Control.