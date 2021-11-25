Bronzeville

Man Dies, 2 Other Residents Hurt in Bronzeville Fire

Chicago firefighters, dressed in full suits and gear, stand outside a Bronzeville home on a dark street following a Wednesday fire
The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Wednesday fire that left a 71-year-old man dead in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

According to authorities, the man, identified as Douglas Horne, died after a fire started in the bedroom of his residence in the 4900 block of South Washington Park Court on Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they located Horne inside the residence, where he was already in cardiac arrest. He died a short time later, according to authorities.

Two other victims, a woman and a man, were also hospitalized after the fire. According to authorities, the woman was initially listed in good condition, and the man was listed in fair condition.

Chicago fire officials have not said whether there were working smoke detectors inside the home where the fire took place, but announced that they will hand out free smoke detectors in the area surrounding the home Thursday morning.

An investigation into the blaze remains underway.

