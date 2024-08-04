Man demands free food, stabs customers with hatchet at Chicago restaurant

A suspect remains at-large after he allegedly demanded free food and attacked customers with a hatchet-like object at a Chicago restaurant Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 8:29 a.m.

The man walked into a restaurant and demanded free food from a cashier. When the cashier refused, the man pulled out what police called a “hatchet-like object” and began slashing at individuals inside the restaurant.

A 45-year-old woman was among those attacked, and she was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An 18-year-old man and a second 45-year-old woman were also transported to hospitals with injuries, and were both listed in good condition.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended. Area One detectives are investigating the attack, and will provide details at a later date.