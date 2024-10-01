Man dead, SUV crashes into building after police chase in McKinley Park

One person is dead and several others were injured after a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop hit an SUV and slammed into a building in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers with the Priority Response Team were in the 5500 block of South Pulaski when they saw two individuals entering a black sedan.

As the officers began to investigate, the sedan fled the scene at a high rate of speed, with officers pursuing the vehicle. That vehicle entered an intersection in the 3500 block of South Ashland when it slammed into an SUV before careening into a nearby building.

According to police, the passenger in the sedan was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was injured and was taken into custody.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Weapons were recovered from the suspect vehicle, and an investigation remains underway. Due to the police chase, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the crash.

According to Total Traffic, Ashland remains closed between 35th Street and South Robinson for an investigation and clean-up efforts following the crash. Several CTA bus lines have also been rerouted around the area, according to officials.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.