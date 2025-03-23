Man dead, suspect in custody in Hegewisch stabbing

A man was killed after he was stabbed inside of a Hegewisch residence on Saturday afternoon.
According to Chicago police, the stabbing occurred in the 13300 block of South Avenue M at approximately 4:18 p.m. Saturday.
A 59-year-old man was inside of a residence when an acquaintance pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the neck and back, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody, according to Chicago police.
Charges are pending in the case, but no further information was immediately available.
