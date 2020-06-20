Bronzeville

Man Dead in Bronzeville Hit-And-Run

He was on the street about 1:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a silver sedan hit him, Chicago police said

By Sun-Times Media

A 54-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was on the street about 10:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a silver sedan hit him, Chicago police said.

The car, possibly a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with damage to its passenger-side door, continued northbound and was last seen heading west on 37th Street from Vincennes Avenue, police said.

Local

Meal Giveaway 1 hour ago

Local Charity to Celebrate Father's Day by Distributing 10,000 Meals

Little Italy 2 hours ago

17-Year-Old Boy Shot in Little Italy

The man suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

Police released a surveillance photo of the car and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Bronzevillehit and runCottage Grove AvenueUChicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us