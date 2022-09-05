Man Dead, 3 Individuals in Custody After Fatal McKinley Park Shooting

A 31-year-old man is dead and another was injured after they were shot in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Monday evening.

Officials say that three individuals are in custody in connection with the shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported in the 3700 block of South Paulina at approximately 7:41 p.m.

Police say that two men were sitting in a vehicle at the location when they were both struck by gunfire.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital after he was struck multiple times. Authorities say he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Another man, whose age is unknown at this time, was struck in the body, and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to an update from Chicago police, three individuals were taken into custody after they were identified near the scene by responding officers. It is unknown whether all three individuals were involved in the shooting, and details are still emerging.

An investigation remains underway at this time.