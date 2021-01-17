Stockyards

Man Crushed to Death While Moving File Cabinet in Stockyards Warehouse

A 42-year-old man was crushed to death Friday morning while he helped move a filing cabinet from a warehouse in the Stockyards on the South Side.

Salem Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 4155 S. Packers Ave., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A supervisor told police they were lifting a filing cabinet through an opening in the building about 11 a.m. when a board propped against the wall fell and crushed the man, Chicago police spokesman Michael Carroll said.

Davis was unable to be removed from under the board and was pronounced dead at the scene 20 minutes later, officials said.

The medical examiner’s office has not ruled on a cause and manner of death as of Sunday morning.

