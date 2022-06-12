Chicago Police

Man Crossing Street Struck and Killed by Car in North Center: Chicago Police

A 75-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing a street Sunday evening in Chicago's North Center neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Irving Park Road, a 30-year-old man traveling eastbound on Irving Park Road struck a 75-year-old man crossing the street, according to Chicago police. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was given citations for pedestrian in roadway and not having insurance.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

