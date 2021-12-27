Calumet Heights

Man Critically Wounded in Shooting Involving Off-Duty Officer in Calumet Heights

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in Calumet Heights on the South Side, officials said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the 9200 block of South Phillips Avenue and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

An off-duty officer did not strike the man but was involved in the incident, according to fire officials.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

