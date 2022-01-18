Man Critically Wounded in Shoot-Out With University of Chicago Police in Hyde Park

A man was critically wounded in a shoot-out with University of Chicago police late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics picked up a gunshot victim around 11:40 a.m. near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man, in his 20s, had suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he said.

Police blocked off 53rd Street from Kimbark to an alley west of Woodlawn. Six evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

An employee who answered the phone at Kimbark Liquor and Wine said people ran in the store saying they saw “a guy waving a gun” before shooting erupted. The employee, who asked not to be named, didn’t see the shooting himself.

After the shooting, some residents walked by and asked what had happened. “Welcome to Hyde Park,” one woman said under her breath as she passed by with her dog.

A spokesman for University of Chicago police did not release any details.

In April 2018, University of Chicago police shot a student about a block from Tuesday’s incident after the man allegedly charged at an officer holding a pipe during a possible mental health crisis.

The student, then-21-year-old Charles Soji Thomas, was later charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing windows of cars shortly before the shooting. The charges were later dropped.