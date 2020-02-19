Marquette Park

Man Critically Wounded in Marquette Park Shooting

The man was shot multiple times in the passenger seat of a parked car

By Sun-Times Media

A 40-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 1 a.m. he was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car in the 3100 block of West Marquette Road, when a male approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No arrest have been made, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

