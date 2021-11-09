Man Critically Wounded in Hyde Park Shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in Hyde Park.

About 2 p.m., he was in the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, Chicago fire officials said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, officials said.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

About two hours earlier, someone fired shots from a Hyundai Sonata blocks away at 53rd Street and South Harper Avenue, according to a security alert from the University of Chicago.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles and two businesses were damaged by gunfire, the alert said.

The Sonata had been reported stolen Monday, according to the alert.