A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after a fire Sunday at an apartment in West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The fire started about 10:50 p.m. in the attic of a two-flat in the 1400 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.