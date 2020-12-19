Man Critically Injured in Shooting Outside South Side Laundromat: Chicago Police

A 43-year-old man sustained critical injuries after he was shot while outside a laundromat Saturday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police confirmed.

At approximately 6:46 p.m., the victim was outside the Family Wash laundromat, 6507 S. Cottage Grove Ave., when two unknown offenders pulled up inside a vehicle and then exited.

Both individuals displayed guns and fired shots at the victim, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Additional details aren't immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area One detectives.