Man Critically Injured After Saturday Shooting in River North

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times outside of a River North business on Saturday night.

According to authorities, an unidentified man was in the 100 block of West Hubbard at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday when he recognized “an individual from a previous incident,” and went to confront the man.

During that confrontation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim five times, police said.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds throughout his body, and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.