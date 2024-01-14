Man critically injured after being shot, crashing vehicle in Bronzeville

A man was critically injured Sunday morning after he was shot while driving in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Wabash.

A 33-year-old man was driving a vehicle when he heard gunfire. He then realized he had been shot, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car that was parked nearby, police said.

The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene, with no suspects in custody at this time.