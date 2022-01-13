Chatham

Man Critically Hurt, 3-Year-Old Girl Hurt in South Side Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition and a 3-year-old girl also suffered a gunshot wound after they were attacked in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to Chicago police, the man and the little girl were in a vehicle in the first block of East 79th Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. Thursday when they pulled up alongside another vehicle at the location.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

A person in that vehicle pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking both victims. Police say the victims’ vehicle then came to rest after striking a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 79th Street.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the face during the incident, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Local

Dense Fog Advisory 3 hours ago

Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Parts of Northern Illinois

NBC 5 Responds 4 hours ago

Car Wrap Offer Lures Unsuspecting College Staff and Students Ahead of Olympics

The girl suffered a graze wound to her head, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

This article tagged under:

ChathamChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us