Man Critically Hurt, 3-Year-Old Girl Hurt in South Side Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition and a 3-year-old girl also suffered a gunshot wound after they were attacked in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to Chicago police, the man and the little girl were in a vehicle in the first block of East 79th Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. Thursday when they pulled up alongside another vehicle at the location.

A person in that vehicle pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking both victims. Police say the victims’ vehicle then came to rest after striking a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 79th Street.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the face during the incident, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The girl suffered a graze wound to her head, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.