Man Crashes Vehicle Into Andersonville Storefront: Police

A man drove his vehicle into a storefront Friday in Andersonville on the North Side.

The 25-year-old passed out at the wheel about 7:55 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said. His vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into a convenience store, causing damage to the building.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police could not confirm whether drug or alcohol use was suspected in the crash, or if any charges or citations were pending Friday evening.

