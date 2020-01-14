Englewood

Man Crashes Into CPD Car After Being Shot, Fleeing Scene in Stolen Car

The 18-year-old is in stable condition at an area hospital

An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot and crashed a stolen vehicle into an unmarked Chicago police car in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man was in the 6900 block of South Elizabeth at approximately 1:30 p.m. when he was shot in the back and the leg.

The man then attempted to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle, but a short distance later collided with an unmarked Chicago police car.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

No further information was made available on the incident.

