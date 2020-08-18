James Jordan

Man Convicted of Killing Michael Jordan's Dad Up For Parole

Larry Demery, one of two men serving a life in prison for murdering James Jordan, may be free in 2023.

By Lisa Capitanini

Larry Demery, one of two men convicted of murdering NBA star Michael Jordan’s father in 1993 is being considered for parole, the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Tuesday.

Demery, along with his childhood friend Daniel Green, were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of James Jordan as he slept in his car in Robeson County.

Demery pleaded guilty and turned state’s witness testifying that Green was the trigger man. Both men were sentenced to life in prison on May 20, 1996.

Green has denied he shot James Jordan and is still seeking a new trial.

Demery must first complete a scholastic and vocational program before being considered for release in August 2023.

