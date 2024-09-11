Man convicted in 2021 killing of CPD officer Ella French receives prison sentence

Emonte Morgan, the man convicted of killing Chicago police officer Ella French and critically wounding fellow officer Carlos Yanez, was sentenced Wednesday in connection to the 2021 shooting.

Morgan was found guilty in March of this year after just three and a half hours of jury deliberation.

According to NBC Chicago's Charlie Wojciechowski, Morgan received a natural life sentence without parole for the killing of French, a life sentence without parole for the shooting of Yanez, as well as an additional 50-year sentence for the attempted murder of Chicago police officer Joshua Blas.

Morgan also received a seven-year sentence for unlawful use of a weapon as a felon.

At Morgan's March trial, prosecutors played harrowing footage of the traffic stop that went from routine to deadly in seconds, claiming French’s life and seriously wounding Yanez, her partner.

As with the trial, the fifth-floor courtroom was packed Wednesday morning with officers, some in uniform, who had come to see the conclusion of the heart-rending case.

Elizabeth French, Ella French’s mother, sat with Yanez and his family. They were greeted by waves of supporters who took turns embracing them as they found their seats.

French, Yanez and Officer Joshua Blas were on patrol just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021 when their computer notified them that a Honda CRV they were following had an expired registration.

The officers approached the car and ordered the three occupants out after Yanez spotted an open bottle of alcohol on the floor where Morgan was sitting.

As the officers talked to the occupants, Morgan could be seen on police body camera video holding his cellphone, arguing and declining to put it down despite repeated requests from Yanez.

As Yanez went to take one of his arms, Morgan pushed away and moved toward the opposite side of the car. At the same time, his brother Eric Morgan, who had been driving, took off running.

Blas followed in pursuit, leaving Yanez struggling with Emonte Morgan in the front passenger side of the Honda.

As French rounded the back of the car to help her partner, Emonte Morgan fired a .22-caliber Glock he had concealed. Jurors watched body camera footage of the shooting — including from French’s camera — hearing her scream and then watching the 29-year-old officer fall to the ground.

Morgan then turned the gun on Yanez, firing several more times before stepping over the officers’ bodies and fleeing. Blas, who heard the shots, returned and confronted Morgan and exchanged gunfire.

Despite being wounded by Blas, Morgan ran away as Blas attended to his partners and made desperate radio calls for help.

Both brothers were taken into custody a short distance away, with Eric Morgan in possession of the gun used in the shooting, prosecutors said at trial.

Picked up and placed in a squad car by responding officers, French was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The young officer was lauded as a hero and held up by city officials as a shining example of what a Chicago police officer should be.

In a botched police raid on the home of Anjanette Young, for which the police department received harsh criticism, Young singled out French who she said was the only officer who showed her “dignity or respect.”

Arriving after the raid began and finding Young unclothed and repeatedly questioning why she was being handcuffed, French removed the handcuffs from Young and took her to a bedroom to get dressed.

Yanez survived but suffered serious, including the loss of his right eye.

At Emonte Morgan’s trial, he told jurors about his intensive efforts in therapy to be able to walk again and pointed to a lump in his neck he said was a bullet that doctors believed was too dangerous to remove.

Emonte’s brother, Eric Morgan, pleaded guilty last fall to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice and was sentenced by Walowski to seven years in prison.

State records show he is serving his sentence at Pinckneyville Correctional Center with an expected parole date in June 2026.

The third passenger in the car, a young woman who was dating Eric Morgan at the time, was not charged and testified against Emonte Morgan at trial.