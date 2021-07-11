Hollandsburg

Man Convicted in 1977 of 4 Indiana Brothers Seeks Parole

David Smith was 17 when he participated in the shotgun slayings of four Parke County brothers

One of four men convicted of murder in the 1977 Hollandsburg killings on Valentine's Day will seek parole next month.

The Tribune-Star reports 62-year-old David Smith will appear before the Indiana Parole Board on Aug. 10, nearly 44 years after he was convicted of the 1977 shotgun slayings of four young Parke County brothers.

The board denied Smith parole in 2016. He's incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. He was 17 when the crimes occurred and was sentenced to four life sentences.

At that time, Smith had no parole eligibility. However, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 ruled that a mandatory life sentence with no parole shouldn't apply to juveniles convicted of murder.

