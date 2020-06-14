Man Charged with Throwing Brick through Lake View Police Station Window

A Missouri man has been charged with throwing a brick through the window of a police station Saturday in Lake View on the North Side.

Benjamin Lott, 23, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. after he was seen throwing the brick through the window of the Town Hall District station, 850 W. Addison St., according to Chicago police. No injuries were reported.

Lott, who lives in Piedmont, Missouri, is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property, police said.

He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.