lake view

Man Charged with Throwing Brick through Lake View Police Station Window

A Missouri man has been charged with throwing a brick through the window of a police station Saturday in Lake View

By Sun-Times Media

Benjamin Lott | Chicago police

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Missouri man has been charged with throwing a brick through the window of a police station Saturday in Lake View on the North Side.

Benjamin Lott, 23, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. after he was seen throwing the brick through the window of the Town Hall District station, 850 W. Addison St., according to Chicago police. No injuries were reported.

Lott, who lives in Piedmont, Missouri, is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property, police said.

Local

chicago protests 6 hours ago

Peaceful Protests in Chicago Support Black Lives Matter Movement

Christopher Columbus 6 hours ago

Christopher Columbus Statue at Chicago’s Museum Campus Vandalized

He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lake viewChicago PoliceMissourichargesBricks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us