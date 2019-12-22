Salvation Army

Man Charged With Stealing Salvation Army Kettle Outside Loop Macy’s

The suspect allegedly stole the kettle while the bell-ringer was taking a break

NBC 5 News

A Gresham man has been charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle from its post outside the Macy’s department store on State Street in the Loop.

Jordan Moore, 24, allegedly stole the unattended kettle and its stand Wednesday afternoon from the 100 block of North State Street while the bell-ringer was taking a break, police said Saturday.

The kettle held an estimated $300 to $350 in cash donations, and the stand and kettle themselves are worth about $200 together, according to Salvation Army spokeswoman Katie Pfingsten.

Local

Chicago White Sox 35 mins ago

Dallas Keuchel Solidifies White Sox 2020 Rotation

measles exposure 1 hour ago

Department of Public Health Investigates Possible Measles Exposures

Moore was released from custody, police said.

He is due back in court Feb. 11.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Salvation Army
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us