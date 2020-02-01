Lincolnshire

Man Charged With Stealing $50K in Jewelry From Lincolnshire Home

Moris Y. Polis, 58, faces felony counts of residential burglary and theft

A man has been charged with stealing jewelry worth an estimated $50,000 in December from a home in northwest suburban Lincolnshire.

Moris Y. Polis, 58, faces felony counts of residential burglary and theft, Lincolnshire police said.

Officers were called about 11 p.m. Dec. 21 to the home in the 200 block of Pembroke Drive after the homeowners found their home “ransacked” with at least $50,000 worth of jewelry missing, police said.

Local

lake shore drive 1 min ago

Person Hit by Vehicle on Lake Shore Drive Near Museum Campus

coronavirus 29 mins ago

O’Hare 1 of 7 Major Airports Handling All Flights From China Starting Sunday

Polis was taken into custody Jan. 29, police said.

Polis, of the Pulaski Park neighborhood, was released from custody after posting bond with a next court date set for Feb. 19.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lincolnshire
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us