Man Charged With Stabbing, Dismembering Alleged Drug Dealer Over Prices

A man is charged with fatally stabbing an alleged drug dealer during a dispute over prices, then dismembering the body and scattering the remains on several blocks in the Austin neighborhood.

Judson Taylor, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicidal death and abuse of a corpse, according to Cook County court records.

Taylor had known the victim, Kevin Perry, for years and had recently become upset about the prices Perry was charging for drugs, according to prosecutors. The two had gotten into a fight months earlier and allegedly admitted to wanting to kill Perry ever since.

Early on Oct. 23, Taylor invited Perry to his apartment, where the two argued and Taylor began stabbing Perry with a knife, prosecutors said. Taylor then “knowingly dismembered, severed, separated, dissected, or mutilated” the body before hiding the remains within blocks of Taylor’s home, according to court documents.

City trash collectors came across the lower half of Perry’s body last Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source.

Then on Saturday, Taylor called 911 to complain of breathing problems and reported that he had discovered two severed arms. Police found the upper torso of a man behind Taylor’s apartment building and, farther down the alley, severed arms.

A day later, Taylor admitted to stabbing Perry 10 times and dismembering his body — even gloating about it, according to prosecutors.

A judge ordered Taylor held without bond.